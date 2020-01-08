Sign up
Birthday boy - second card
This was the original birthday card I made for Finlay but my sister Barbara wasn't keen on it so I did the one in my main album to keep her happy!! LOL!! I love this one - such a handsome boy I think - I know I am biased!! Which one do you prefer?
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
16th October 2017 7:40am
Tags
birthday-boy
,
8-years-old
,
finlay
,
original-card
