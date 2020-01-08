Previous
Next
Birthday boy - second card by pamknowler
Photo 1364

Birthday boy - second card

This was the original birthday card I made for Finlay but my sister Barbara wasn't keen on it so I did the one in my main album to keep her happy!! LOL!! I love this one - such a handsome boy I think - I know I am biased!! Which one do you prefer?

Best on black

Uploaded for my extras album

8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
373% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise