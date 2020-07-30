Sign up
Photo 1441
Cactus flower
We have a bowl of cacti which look like roses - must check out the name. From the centre a tall spike has grown and these flowers are opening at the top. So delicate.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4636
photos
261
followers
150
following
394% complete
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
178
179
180
181
1440
182
1441
183
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
30th July 2020 9:01am
Tags
flower
,
cactus
,
garden
,
tall-spike
,
on-top
Annie D
ace
Cactus flowers are quite spectacular but often go unnoticed - beautiful little blooms
July 30th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's not one I've seen before really lovely!
July 30th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is really beautiful!
July 30th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
The cactus is so beautiful in detail - sometimes bright colour but this one is pretty in pink!
July 30th, 2020
