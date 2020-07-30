Previous
Cactus flower by pamknowler
Photo 1441

Cactus flower

We have a bowl of cacti which look like roses - must check out the name. From the centre a tall spike has grown and these flowers are opening at the top. So delicate.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Annie D ace
Cactus flowers are quite spectacular but often go unnoticed - beautiful little blooms
July 30th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's not one I've seen before really lovely!
July 30th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is really beautiful!
July 30th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
The cactus is so beautiful in detail - sometimes bright colour but this one is pretty in pink!
July 30th, 2020  
