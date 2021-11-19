Extras - Keren the vet

What a wonderful surprise this morning when Keren the vet stepped out of her room. If only I got a shot of the whole outfit as her shiny gold knee length boots were spectacular! All the staff at the vets were dressed up today to raise money for “Children in Need” which is the day people all over the country either do things to raise money or like me just donate. It is a wonderful cause which supports many children and their families in need for many different reasons. There have been many fundraisers going on over the last couple of weeks and the main TV programme is on this evening. Lots of laughs and lots of tears at some of the stories which break your heart.

George ignored the outfit and sat on the table while she checked his eye. She removed the stitch and said she was really pleased with how it has healed. The collar is off!