Photo 1607
Extras - Peeping Tom
George watching what’s going on over the fence! He is so nosy!
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
eating
,
george
,
peeping-tom
,
watching-over-the-fence
