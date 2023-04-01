Previous
Extras - Texture by pamknowler
Photo 1611

Extras - Texture

I love the texture on the branches of the fallen tree which have been cut off the main trunk.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Pam Knowler

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Very cool texture and patterns
April 1st, 2023  
Babs ace
I love photos of tree bark and this one is a beauty. Fabulous textures.
April 1st, 2023  
