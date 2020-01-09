Previous
Take Off by phil_sandford
220 / 365

Take Off

Enid took off as a 3 Stick and a 2 Stick, I couldn’t get all 5 as they went wheels up, so focused on the 3 Stick at the front, which would have been Red 1, 2 and 3.

9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Phil Sandford

So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
60% complete

Photo Details

