Take Off
Enid took off as a 3 Stick and a 2 Stick, I couldn’t get all 5 as they went wheels up, so focused on the 3 Stick at the front, which would have been Red 1, 2 and 3.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Tags
canon
,
cold
,
outdoor
,
red-arrows
,
scampton
