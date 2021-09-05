Sign up
Photo 384
Job Jobbed
The end result of the new shelving in one side of the garage, all neat and tidy (but for how long?)
Could get the cars in the garage now, probably won’t, but we could.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Desi
Oh wow. What a neat and tidy garage. I am very impressed.
September 5th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How neat and tidy - everything in its place and a place for everything !! You can come and tidy my garage any day !!
September 5th, 2021
