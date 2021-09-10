Previous
Terry by phil_sandford
Photo 385

Terry

Terry retired yesterday after 38 years in the Royal Navy and 6 in the Civil Service.

The framed picture he is holding is a unique commissioned piece of art from the famed Andrew Wing, who produces cartoon collages for folk from all 3 of our Armed Forces. It has a number of drawings covering all aspects of his career.

Terry had a rich and varied time in the Royal Navy, he joined as a medic, was captured in the Argentinian invasion of the Falkland Islands, and returned 4 weeks later and took part in the conflict to retake them. He was commissioned to Officer rank and served on the UK Bomber Boats as the crews Medical Officer. Retiring from the Navy, he joined the Civil Service and I had the pleasure of working with him for the last 6 years.

I shall miss him.

I am absolutely shattered right now, but so very ad I made the effort to be at his retirement doo.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Phil Sandford

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a super memento and so carefully drawn. I love it! All the best to your friend in his retirement. Looks like he earned it.
September 10th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
What a thoughtful gift.
September 10th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
That will be a treasured gift! It looks great art and will be on the wall! I would like to see it close up with the detail!
September 10th, 2021  
