Photo 475
Halloumi Fatteh
Watched Sabrina Chayour cook this on BBCs Saturday Kitchen from her new ‘Persiana Everyday’ recipe book. It looked fabulous so I ordered the book and this evening cooked the dish.
It tasted as good as it looks.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
1
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
iphone
,
dinner
,
sabrina-chayour
,
persian-cookery
Carole Sandford
ace
This was amazing!
August 9th, 2022
