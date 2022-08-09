Previous
Halloumi Fatteh by phil_sandford
Halloumi Fatteh

Watched Sabrina Chayour cook this on BBCs Saturday Kitchen from her new ‘Persiana Everyday’ recipe book. It looked fabulous so I ordered the book and this evening cooked the dish.

It tasted as good as it looks.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Phil Sandford

Carole Sandford ace
This was amazing!
August 9th, 2022  
