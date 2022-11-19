Sign up
Photo 507
Creative II
Helped Carole set up her photo for today and had a play myself ............ turned out better than the infernal magazine origami I did earlier
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
19th November 2022 5:20pm
Tags
canon
,
creative
,
better
,
nov22words
Carole Sandford
ace
There was no where near the frustration with this one, that there was with this afternoons one! Safe to say I think you enjoyed this more. Great result!
November 19th, 2022
