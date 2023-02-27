Sign up
Photo 532
Time and Tide Bell Theddlethorpe Lincs
Colour shot if the Time and Tide Bell situated on the beach at Theddlethorpe, Lincolnshire. Carole and I said we need to go back when the tide is high
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
iphone
lincolnshire
tide-bell
julia
ace
Interesting.. yes you do need to go back I am intrigued.
February 27th, 2023
