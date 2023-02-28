Previous
Flash of Red Challenge 2023 by phil_sandford
Photo 533

Flash of Red Challenge 2023

The final calendar from me for February 2023
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 28th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful presentation
February 28th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Excellent piece of work and full marks for keeping going all month!
February 28th, 2023  
