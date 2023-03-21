Mid Season Review

The saying is, I believe, never meet your heroes; last night, I met a hero of mine again, William Henry ‘Dusty’ Hare, and I can honestly say that again it was an absolute pleasure to be in his company.



Since I struck up a friendship with the then Chief Executive Officer of Leicester Tigers, Simon Cohen Many years ago,



I arrange, with Simon and Dusty, a curry with a number of like minded Tigers fans I am in a WhatsApp group with, a couple of times a season and we chew the fat on Rugby matters; Tigers, England, Australia (one of the group hails from there) and all manner of other things. Simon left the club, somewhat acrimoniously, just before the first lockdown in the United Kingdom and is now enjoying a far less stressful life back home in his native Cheshire; Dusty is now fully retired, living in Nottingham and watching local club rugby for fun.



Last night was again immensely pleasurable in the company of Simon and Dusty; sadly a couple of other ex players couldn’t make it.



If Tigers make this year’s play-offs and are drawn against Sale, we said we’ll do another curry in Manchester after the match; if that fails to materialise, the next get together will be post World Cup in October/November.



(Not the greatest of photographs, not sure what the waiter did but have made it the best I can - Dusty at the front left, Simon is opposite him)