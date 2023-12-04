Previous
A Vollery by phil_sandford
Photo 630

A Vollery

or Zephyr, of Long Tailed Tits on the fat slab. These birds always travel in gangs, descending at once on the feeders and flying off at the same time; rarely do you see them as single birds.

Thanks for dropping by
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise