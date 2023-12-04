Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 630
A Vollery
or Zephyr, of Long Tailed Tits on the fat slab. These birds always travel in gangs, descending at once on the feeders and flying off at the same time; rarely do you see them as single birds.
Thanks for dropping by
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3411
photos
159
followers
174
following
172% complete
View this month »
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
Latest from all albums
2660
628
2661
118
629
119
630
2662
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
3rd December 2023 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
shire
,
long-tailed-tits
,
vollery
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close