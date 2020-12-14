Christmas Time

Not sure where today went; busy at work, but it always is on a Monday and anyway, this is my last week until further notice as my contract expires on Boxing Day and I’ve no clue if it’s getting renewed or if it is, when.



We’ve had Leah for the last week and expecting her to be with us all this week, but after helping her with her homework in the morning, I went back in to the App in the afternoon to see if her work had been marked, to see comments from her teacher saying how he was looking forward to seeing all the children again tomorrow. I contacted Fiona, Leah’s mother and asked when she was allowed back into school and it turned out it is tomorrow, Tuesday. I took Leah home after Carole got home from work.



A rather festive shot from last Friday at Belton House.



