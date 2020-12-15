Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1578
Easy Pickings
I don’t know how it happened, but the bottom on the peanut feeder fell out and the ground is now littered with peanuts. I think the Tree Rat was quite happy.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
1902
photos
136
followers
148
following
432% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
15th December 2020 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
tree-rat
Leave a Comment
