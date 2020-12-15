Previous
Easy Pickings by phil_sandford
Photo 1578

Easy Pickings

I don’t know how it happened, but the bottom on the peanut feeder fell out and the ground is now littered with peanuts. I think the Tree Rat was quite happy.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
