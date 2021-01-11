Buslingthorpe

Probably the most photographed tree in ouir family; Carole has used it many times as have I. This is from our walk on Saturday in the cold down to the medieval village of Buslingthorpe (long abandoned) as our daily lockdown exercise.



All around the filed that this tree stands in, now used as grazing for cattle, you can see the remanants of the medieval houses, mounds in the earth. An information board by the church, long since deconsecrated, says the village of Buslingthorpe was abandoned due to the change in farming and not do plague or any other act of God.



Thanks for continuing to drop by.



Stay safe