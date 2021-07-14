Previous
Yellow by phil_sandford
Yellow

I’m pretty rubbish at recognising flowers. I know a Rose when I see one, or a Dahlia, but I couldn’t tell you what type of Rose or Dahlia. So take these flowers, the really very clever app on my iPhone, using this photo of their underneath, says they are Engelmann Daisies. When I look at a photograph of an Engelmann Daisy, from the front, these aren’t that flower. If I use the front of the flower, the App says they’re Dahlias. They aren’t, I know a Dahlia when I see one.

Hence, these are to be known as, ‘Yellow.’

14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Phil Sandford

JackieR ace
Nicely vibrant yellow daisies!!
July 14th, 2021  
