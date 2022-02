Flash of Red 2022 - Low Key

To 'bookend' the week, the tip is the same as yesterday, 'take a black n white shot, featuring black, in low key.



Decided today to utilise one of the heffalumps that we have. Black ebony I believe and are quite cute and live on a unit on the upstairs landing. Think the middle one works quite nicely for today's shot.



Thank you for your continued engagement with my offerings