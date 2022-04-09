Previous
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 9 by phil_sandford
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 9

Just home from a wedding reception; took a detour to catch the cathedral but only had my phone with me and the photograph was garbage. Using one from last Saturday instead.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
