Photo 2167
Star Wars
The 'skeletons' of the Aliums always remind me of something out of Star Wars, which is strange as I really don't like Star Wars much prefering Star Trek.
Day late posting this, as yesterday kind of got away from me with one thing and another
Thank you for your kind comments on the Dahlias
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
0
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2702
photos
173
followers
171
following
593% complete
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2162
470
2163
471
2164
2165
2166
2167
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
28th July 2022 8:29am
Tags
canon
,
macro
,
indoor
,
star-wars
,
alium
