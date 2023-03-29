Previous
Rainbow 2023 - Yellow 5 by phil_sandford
Rainbow 2023 - Yellow 5

Surprise !!!!! 5 Daffodils for my last yellow of this year’s Rainbow Challenge.

Thanks for dropping by.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Phil Sandford

Joan Robillard
Lovely
March 29th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers
Nice, I like the contrast of fresh and old flower heads
March 29th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
lovely!
March 29th, 2023  
Dawn
Lovely
March 29th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
March 29th, 2023  
