Photo 2412
Rainbow 2023 - Yellow 5
Surprise !!!!! 5 Daffodils for my last yellow of this year’s Rainbow Challenge.
Thanks for dropping by.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
5
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
29th March 2023 5:57pm
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
,
rainbow2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 29th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Nice, I like the contrast of fresh and old flower heads
March 29th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely!
March 29th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
March 29th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful
March 29th, 2023
