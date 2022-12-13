Sign up
167 / 365
Through the forest
One of my favourite walks, but much overgrown after a Winter of rain. My friend picked up both a leech and a tick on the walk - not happy!
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
2
1
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Tags
landscape
Annie D
ace
what a beautiful place :)
December 13th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, leeches and ticks. Two horrid beasties. We don't get bothered much with leeches here, but ticks are a real pain in the summer months.
December 13th, 2022
