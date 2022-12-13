Previous
Through the forest by pusspup
Through the forest

One of my favourite walks, but much overgrown after a Winter of rain. My friend picked up both a leech and a tick on the walk - not happy!
Wylie

@pusspup
Annie D ace
what a beautiful place :)
December 13th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, leeches and ticks. Two horrid beasties. We don't get bothered much with leeches here, but ticks are a real pain in the summer months.
December 13th, 2022  
