through the fence by quietpurplehaze
through the fence

A different view of the garden including those crocuses which Ray planted in our initials.

20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Hazel

ace
Hazel
Hazel
gloria jones ace
Great framing and colors :)
March 20th, 2022  
Hazel ace
@seattlite

Gloria, thank you. It took me ages to work out the camera settings!
March 20th, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
Love the 'framing' and such a good mix of colours.
March 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely view of your garden through the frame.
March 20th, 2022  
