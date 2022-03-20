Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1905
through the fence
A different view of the garden including those crocuses which Ray planted in our initials.
https://365project.org/quietpurplehaze/add-ins/2022-03-11
https://flic.kr/p/2n9cqVv
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
4
2
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6307
photos
193
followers
18
following
521% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
add-ins
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th March 2022 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
yellow
,
fence
,
garden
,
initials
,
crocuses
gloria jones
ace
Great framing and colors :)
March 20th, 2022
Hazel
ace
@seattlite
Gloria, thank you. It took me ages to work out the camera settings!
March 20th, 2022
Sarah Bremner
ace
Love the 'framing' and such a good mix of colours.
March 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely view of your garden through the frame.
March 20th, 2022
