Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3742
The joy of grandparent-hood
Clare and our youngest grandchild.
And I am two months behind.
Again
.
With a 7-month, January–July gap, too.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“It only permitted me two shots”
2 years ago:
“Corn Earworm Moth”
3 years ago:
“Up close and personal!”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Dusky Dancer [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Visiting the kids [filler #19]”
7 years ago:
“I liked the colors”
8 years ago:
“Clouded Skipper”
9 years ago:
“‘Dion Skipper’!”
10 years ago:
“This could go in the purple kitchen, Clare!”
11 years ago:
“‘Layers’ II”
[ PXL_20220905_130432526A100x75 :: cell phone ]
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3742
photos
40
followers
32
following
1025% complete
View this month »
3735
3736
3737
3738
3739
3740
3741
3742
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
5th September 2022 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandmother
,
granddaughter
,
grandchildren
,
grandchild
,
tmclare
,
tmgranddaughter
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandchild
,
tmgrandchildren
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close