After our 500-mile drive yesterday, we were back in the car today for an hour’s drive to attend the funeral for a good friend’s dad. Not to grieve an untimely death, he was 98+. As an Army veteran during the Korean War, his funeral was accorded several military honors.
First, the local VFW members were the last to visit the casket in the church, where each member, one-by-one, stopped before the casket and saluted, before the casket was closed. (At this time, I think a bullet was given to a family member from a tray used for this this rifle volley outside at the grave site.
In the cemetery, two [very] young Army privates very meticulously removed the flag from the casket, held it during the playing of “Taps” and folded the flag to its traditional triangular “pillow” before presenting — on one knee — to a family member.
I thought the rendition of “Taps” was beautiful and was going to comment to Clare that the musician (hidden behind the second rifleman from left above) still has quite the lung power! Before I could, though, Clare pointed out that his cheeks never puffed out and the beautiful playing we heard was from a mobile device discreetly held in one hand while he held his bugle aloft. Okay, that’s fine; these VFW guys are not young men!
I didn’t know if there would be smoke or fire from the rifles, but I was pleased to capture three of the shells in mid-air with this shot.
Quiz time! Once it’s folded lengthwise twice (but watch the video linked below — it’s not folded exactly in half with the two initial folds — do you know how many times the flag is folded to its triangular shape?