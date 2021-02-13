on a seefood diet

i see food, i eat it. and i love seafood - shrimp, lobster, crabs, fish, of course, and since i don't eat meat anymore, fish is my main source of protein and shrimp my special treat.
so today, it being a special day, i'm treating myself to some wonderful, artery clogging shrimp dishes. why is this day special? why, don't you know, the affable katy @grammyn has a birthday! so go on, visit her album and greet her happy birthday.
for the macro heart challenge. also for the tag challenge, my tags were macro and white. oops, i see now that my white didn't really come out as white. oh, well, can't re-do the shot anymore, shrimp's gone. ate it!