Previous
Next
on a seefood diet by summerfield
Photo 1216

on a seefood diet

i see food, i eat it. and i love seafood - shrimp, lobster, crabs, fish, of course, and since i don't eat meat anymore, fish is my main source of protein and shrimp my special treat.

so today, it being a special day, i'm treating myself to some wonderful, artery clogging shrimp dishes. why is this day special? why, don't you know, the affable katy @grammyn has a birthday! so go on, visit her album and greet her happy birthday.

for the macro heart challenge. also for the tag challenge, my tags were macro and white. oops, i see now that my white didn't really come out as white. oh, well, can't re-do the shot anymore, shrimp's gone. ate it!
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
333% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! Love the spin on your title. I hope it was delicious!
February 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise