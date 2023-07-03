Previous
raspberry by summerfield
27 / 365

raspberry

raspberries and blackberries are so difficult to draw or paint. i bought a little cake three weeks ago with a single raspberry on it as a decoration. because i don't and can't eat these little delicacies, i saved them thinking i might use them as a prop. fortunately it still looked good enough for today's purpose as the prompt for today is 'raspberry'. i'd have painted a couple more but the one already taxed the little patience clinging to me. i kind of like how this turned out including the colour.

used regular watercolour and coloured fine line pen for the little hairs.

day 3 of world watercolor month. our talented photographers who also dabble in painting, will TRY to paint in watercolour each day using the prompts here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 if you want to try, please join us. this is not a competition.
Renee Salamon ace
this is a perfect raspberry
July 3rd, 2023  
