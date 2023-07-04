Previous
burst by summerfield
burst

i did this before i went on my walk. the blotches of gold and red idea came later and were inspired by sue and ellen. i must say they indeed gave quite a character to the otherwise mundane painting.

used wet on wet technique with regular watercolour and a fan brush for the splatter.

day 4 of world watercolor month. our talented photographers who also dabble in painting, will TRY to paint in watercolour each day using the prompts here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 if you want to try, please join us. this is not a competition. if you are so inclined, check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see our progress.
