well, she's about to be. that spider means serious business, just as she is so into her iPhone. i would bet you, though, that when that nasty spider has landed on her person, she would no doubt look like this: https://365project.org/wakelys/extra/2023-07-05 no matter how sexy or beguiling she is. 🤣used regular watercolour and black fine line pen for the outline of the lady and the spider. the image of the lady is from google clip art without the face; i supplied the face and the bling. the image of the spider is from an old photo from one of my other albums. painted this whilst doing laundry early this morning.day 5 of of world watercolor month. our talented photographers who also dabble in painting, will TRY to paint in watercolour each day using the prompts here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 if you want to try, please join us. this is not a competition. and, if you are so inclined, check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see our progress.