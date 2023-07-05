well, she's about to be. that spider means serious business, just as she is so into her iPhone. i would bet you, though, that when that nasty spider has landed on her person, she would no doubt look like this: https://365project.org/wakelys/extra/2023-07-05 no matter how sexy or beguiling she is. 🤣
used regular watercolour and black fine line pen for the outline of the lady and the spider. the image of the lady is from google clip art without the face; i supplied the face and the bling. the image of the spider is from an old photo from one of my other albums. painted this whilst doing laundry early this morning.
day 5 of of world watercolor month. our talented photographers who also dabble in painting, will TRY to paint in watercolour each day using the prompts here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 if you want to try, please join us. this is not a competition. and, if you are so inclined, check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see our progress.