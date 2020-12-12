Previous
Taking a Bath by susiemc
Photo 1719

Taking a Bath

This lovely little grey wagtail visits regularly and often takes a bath at the top of the waterfall.
12th December 2020 12th Dec 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Photo Details

