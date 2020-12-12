Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1719
Taking a Bath
This lovely little grey wagtail visits regularly and often takes a bath at the top of the waterfall.
12th December 2020
12th Dec 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4456
photos
72
followers
52
following
471% complete
View this month »
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
Latest from all albums
1718
1719
712
713
1720
714
1721
715
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
11th December 2020 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
bird
,
garden
,
pond
,
grey wagtail
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close