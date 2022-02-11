Sign up
Photo 1849
Herring Gull in Newquay
Newquay is a pretty little seaside town in West Wales. We visited recently while staying in Aberystwyth. It gets very busy in the summer but when we were there we just had the gulls for company.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
0
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5036
photos
74
followers
56
following
507% complete
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1157
1853
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
8th February 2022 1:03pm
Tags
bird
,
wales
,
newquay
,
ceredigion
,
“herring
,
gull”
