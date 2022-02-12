Sign up
Photo 1850
An Infrequent Visitor
This is a starling and sadly we rarely see them in the garden. I think they stay on farmland and there’s a lot of that in the area. They must find enough food without going into gardens.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
10th February 2022 8:36am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
starling
