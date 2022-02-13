Sign up
Photo 1848
Sitting on the Fence
This is a song thrush sitting on our garden fence. Thrushes always seem to have a very grumpy expression.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5028
photos
74
followers
56
following
507% complete
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
thrush
,
“song
,
thrush”
