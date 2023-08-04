Sign up
Photo 1954
Ruddy Darter (female)
I spotted this dragonfly as we were walking around the WWT Reserve at Arundel. Fortunately it stayed in one place long enough for me to get a few shots.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
1
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
3rd August 2023 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragonfly
,
arundel
,
wwt
,
ruddy darter
Babs
ace
Fabulous detail, love his lacy wings. fav.
August 14th, 2023
