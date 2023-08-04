Previous
Ruddy Darter (female) by susiemc
Photo 1954

Ruddy Darter (female)

I spotted this dragonfly as we were walking around the WWT Reserve at Arundel. Fortunately it stayed in one place long enough for me to get a few shots.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Babs ace
Fabulous detail, love his lacy wings. fav.
August 14th, 2023  
