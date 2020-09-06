Sign up
Previous
Next
203 / 365
Boston Ivy or False Virginia Creeper
...according to PlantNet. Whatever it is, it made for a beautiful covering for this wing of the Abbey Hotel in Great Malvern.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
10th September 2020 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tower
,
ivy
,
creeper
