360 / 365
The old Lifeboat station
It a very blustery day and the waves were breaking against this old building and on to the shoreline. I did catch a splash from a breaking wave as I took this but didn’t get too wet.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
7th November 2022 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
lifeboat-station
,
landscape-53
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh my....that does look desolate.
November 7th, 2022
