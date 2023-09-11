A gentle stream of rain flows past my home

Thunderstorm, and lightening battle in the clouds, causing serious landslides in the east.

I woke to a beautiful green freshness and a garden standing to attention.



The heavy rainfall in some part of the island over the past 24 hours has pushed the total for the month to 153 per cent of usual, the met office said on Tuesday.



In the last 24 hours, the met office said, average rainfall reached 5.8 millimetres, bringing the average total rainfall for the month to 6.9 millimetres.