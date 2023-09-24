Previous
The Sea, once it’s casts it’s spell by beverley365
The Sea, once it’s casts it’s spell

24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Beverley ace
Holds one in its net of wonder forever - Jacques Cousteau

September 24th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes it does, such an amazing place when on the sea
September 24th, 2023  
Agnes ace
It’s beautiful
September 24th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Soothing
September 24th, 2023  
