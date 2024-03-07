Previous
Looking up, breathing in the sunshine & blue skies… by beverley365
Photo 707

Looking up, breathing in the sunshine & blue skies…

Napoléon III appointed Haussmann as the prefect of the Seine, a role that required him to oversee an ambitious series of public works projects.
Georges-Eugène, Baron Haussmann
born 27th March 1809 - died 11th Jan 1891.

Such a fascinating story and one I’m keen to learn.
However, briefly : From 1853 until 1870, Haussmann outfitted Paris with new water and sewers, train stations, and, most famously, a network of uniform boulevards.

These building have become a symbol of the city’s traditional charm.
7th March 2024

March 7th, 2024  
