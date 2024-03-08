A welcome site, fresh produce market on my way to school.

The market was buzzing, the locals were enthusiastic and buying lots. A wonderful traditional market, wed & Fri are market days.



Dieppe is a big french harbour for fresh fishing.



After the war, the fishing industry resumed its activities. Despite the damage of the war, Dieppe has remained an important fishing centre.



The Dieppe fishery specialises in Scallops.

First shellfish port of France, although as you see the choice is Amazing!!! the fishing port of Dieppe is the anchor of this pretty town.

