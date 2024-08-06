Sign up
Previous
Photo 859
Do you see what I see…
Successful afternoon tapping away on my iPad… sitting in the shady spot with the occasional butterfly or bee is a good place to be.
A sunbeam shone on these teeny tiny flowers and wow… such a beautiful sight… I’m discovering how amazing my iphone is…
Another busy focused day, speeding through as fast as I can … then playtime! I’m giving myself some time off…
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1196
photos
111
followers
142
following
235% complete
852
853
854
855
856
857
858
859
334
856
335
857
336
858
337
859
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th August 2024 3:27pm
winghong_ho
Enjoy the busy day.
August 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful buds and light.
August 6th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Sweet little flowers
August 6th, 2024
