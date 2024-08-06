Previous
Do you see what I see… by beverley365
Photo 859

Do you see what I see…

Successful afternoon tapping away on my iPad… sitting in the shady spot with the occasional butterfly or bee is a good place to be.

A sunbeam shone on these teeny tiny flowers and wow… such a beautiful sight… I’m discovering how amazing my iphone is…

Another busy focused day, speeding through as fast as I can … then playtime! I’m giving myself some time off…
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
winghong_ho
Enjoy the busy day.
August 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful buds and light.
August 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Sweet little flowers
August 6th, 2024  
