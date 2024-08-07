Previous
Waiting for the water hens… i can hear them

So, on the left shows the natural pool, an array of birds and amazingly I was sooo happy to hear frogs…
On the right is the pristine clean clear pool for swimming… and paddling.

No blue sky yet but it’s peeping through…it’s a beautiful day.
Some pretty wildflowers here too. =)
