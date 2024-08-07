Sign up
Photo 860
Waiting for the water hens… i can hear them
So, on the left shows the natural pool, an array of birds and amazingly I was sooo happy to hear frogs…
On the right is the pristine clean clear pool for swimming… and paddling.
No blue sky yet but it’s peeping through…it’s a beautiful day.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Mags
ace
Some pretty wildflowers here too. =)
August 7th, 2024
