A dew-kissed yellow rose in the morning sun… by beverley365
A dew-kissed yellow rose in the morning sun…

I captured this sunny rose on Sunday, Ooo i’m so happy I did, as I returned yesterday to see the gardener busy at work. He kindly left a few beauties which have the sweetest fragrance.

I’ll definitely take photos just in case he gets itchy fingers.

Yellow roses, morning's light,
Guardians of the day,
Their colors, bold and bright,
Chase shadows far away.

Nathanial B
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
