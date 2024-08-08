A dew-kissed yellow rose in the morning sun…

I captured this sunny rose on Sunday, Ooo i’m so happy I did, as I returned yesterday to see the gardener busy at work. He kindly left a few beauties which have the sweetest fragrance.



I’ll definitely take photos just in case he gets itchy fingers.



Yellow roses, morning's light,

Guardians of the day,

Their colors, bold and bright,

Chase shadows far away.



Nathanial B