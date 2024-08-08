Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 861
A dew-kissed yellow rose in the morning sun…
I captured this sunny rose on Sunday, Ooo i’m so happy I did, as I returned yesterday to see the gardener busy at work. He kindly left a few beauties which have the sweetest fragrance.
I’ll definitely take photos just in case he gets itchy fingers.
Yellow roses, morning's light,
Guardians of the day,
Their colors, bold and bright,
Chase shadows far away.
Nathanial B
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1199
photos
111
followers
145
following
235% complete
View this month »
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
Latest from all albums
857
336
858
337
859
338
860
861
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
4th August 2024 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close