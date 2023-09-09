Sign up
73 / 365
Perfect spot for a wedding - yesterday there was two - these take place after 4pm when it’s cooler
Weddings are huge revenue here, although after chatting to the wedding planner who just happened to be brushing the grass ( it’s plastic ). It’s not back to prior covid success.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
20% complete
