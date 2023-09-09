Previous
Perfect spot for a wedding - yesterday there was two - these take place after 4pm when it’s cooler by beverley365
73 / 365

Perfect spot for a wedding - yesterday there was two - these take place after 4pm when it’s cooler

Weddings are huge revenue here, although after chatting to the wedding planner who just happened to be brushing the grass ( it’s plastic ). It’s not back to prior covid success.

9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise