122 / 365

its lovely caramel colour, crusty exterior when still warm, and soft crumb interior, this bread is a symbol of the French way of life.

Oh my goodness - this is very interesting:

Six billion baguettes are produced each year.
There are 35,000 artisanal bakeries in France.
It has only four ingredients.

Ooo la la 🇫🇷
7th January 2024

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Fabulous triptych of the delicious baguette.
January 8th, 2024  
