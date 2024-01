Each baker has his ‘cut or mark’ this is chris’s

I’ve learnt sooo much about bread, interviewing Christian and his colleagues has been a joy,

It’s not a job… it’s a passion.



The French law states that traditional baguettes have to be made on the premises they're sold and can only be made with four ingredients: wheat flour, water, salt and yeast. They can't be frozen at any stage or contain additives or preservatives, which also means they go stale within 24 hours