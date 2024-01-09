Sign up
124 / 365
My favourite… the flavours are Ooo divine
I wonder if I’ll have to wait until next January to experience this again?
Religieuses au chocolat - this has really spoilt me…
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
803
photos
72
followers
78
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
9th January 2024 3:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
It looks so delicious!
January 24th, 2024
