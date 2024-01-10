Previous
Christmas love From son to son … by beverley365
125 / 365

Christmas love From son to son …

I wonder how long it will last 🤣
It’s not my choice of beverage, I’ve never been a drinker although I love wine tasting and joined a club in pafos.
I look forward to experiencing a wine event in France … or two
Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Not my choice either, but that sure is a very good and expensive one 👌🏼
January 24th, 2024  
