Bakelite buttons

Bakelite was the first completely synthetic plastic, invented in 1904 but not used for making buttons until the 1920s. Bakelite buttons were often carved and embellished with a metal escutcheon in the shape of plants animals or just mixing colours together.

Companies stopped using Bakelite in the early 1940s as the need for World War II related products took hold. By the end of the War, new technologies in the world of plastics had made Bakelite obsolete. The height of Bakelite jewellery & buttons was the late 1930s, up until the end of the Art Deco period



The world of plastic is an interesting read.



