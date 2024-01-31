Previous
Bakelite buttons by beverley365
149 / 365

Bakelite buttons

Bakelite was the first completely synthetic plastic, invented in 1904 but not used for making buttons until the 1920s. Bakelite buttons were often carved and embellished with a metal escutcheon in the shape of plants animals or just mixing colours together.
Companies stopped using Bakelite in the early 1940s as the need for World War II related products took hold. By the end of the War, new technologies in the world of plastics had made Bakelite obsolete. The height of Bakelite jewellery & buttons was the late 1930s, up until the end of the Art Deco period

The world of plastic is an interesting read.

This Heart was the first one I made… which feels like yesterday 🤣😂


31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
40% complete

View this month »

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
January 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully done.
January 31st, 2024  
